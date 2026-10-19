More than 160 offshore workers are set to go on strike, with a union claiming it could leave UK fuel supplies from the North Sea disrupted.

The workers from oil and gas operator Apache are due to down tools for 24 hours starting on Wednesday October 21 in a pay dispute.

Another strike is due to take place on November 4.

Seven platforms are expected to be affected by this, including in the Forties and Beryl developments.

Unite is representing staff across a number of trades, including production and telecoms technicians.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Apache is part of a global company which is making billions of pounds in profit.

“They can easily afford to resolve this dispute without even a dent in their profits by making an acceptable offer to our members.

“The fact is Apache has so far chosen not to do this which is putting UK fuel supplies at risk.

“That is reckless behaviour and it is driven by shameful corporate greed.”

Unite industrial officer Stevie Davies said: “Talks are set to take place with the conciliation service Acas prior to the 24-hour strike action.

“We want these talks to be successful but we are not hopeful because Apache has shown no willingness to resolve this dispute.”

“Many of our members have been offered a real terms pay cut – and that is unacceptable for an extremely profitable oil and gas operator.”

“We have repeatedly warned that any action could lead to a material disruption in the Forties pipeline. This could severely affect the UK’s fuel supplies.

“Apache not only don’t seem to care for their workers, but they have shown no concern for other operators and consumers.”

Earlier, Apache said that staff had been given a “fair” pay offer.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Our offer provides a 4% pay increase for employees in the bargaining unit, whose earnings already place them among the highest earners in the UK and whose offshore rota averages 153 working days a year.

“Based on our current contingency plans, we do not anticipate that industrial action would affect other producers’ ability to continue operating through the Forties pipeline system.

“Our plans include maintaining experienced personnel on Forties Charlie to operate the plant and support continued third-party production, even if production from all five Apache-operated Forties platforms were suspended.

“Any resulting reduction in pipeline pressure if Apache production was suspended would be comparable to that experienced during a routine maintenance outage.”