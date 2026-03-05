Britain’s private dentistry market is to be reviewed by the competition watchdog following an appeal from the Chancellor about concerns over hidden costs and practices in the sector.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was carrying out a market study of the £8 billion sector, covering essential care and cosmetic treatments, and has put out a call for feedback from consumers and dentists.

Rachel Reeves urged the CMA last November to launch a review of private dentistry in a bid to ease the cost of living.

The Chancellor cited concerns about hidden costs, overtreatment and lack of information for patients.

The CMA said it wanted to make sure the sector was “working well” for consumers and will look at issues such as finding a dentist, understanding prices and knowing where to go for urgent treatment.

It has also launched an online guide to help people when choosing and paying for dental treatment.

Sarah Cardell, chief executive of the CMA, said: “Going to the dentist is an important part of health and wellbeing, yet we’re concerned many may be uncertain about costs, availability, treatment options and what they’re entitled to.

“For some, turning to private dentistry is a choice – but for many, it’s a necessity.

“People need clear, accessible information at the right time so they can make the right decisions for themselves and their families.

“We want to hear directly from people across the UK about their experiences – good or bad – to help us build a clear picture of how this market is working in practice.”

In her call for a review late last year, Ms Reeves said the “scourge of hidden costs, lack of transparency and overtreatment has blighted families in need of dental treatment for too long”.

“That’s why I want to see urgent action taken to help reduce prices, whilst the cost of living still puts pressure on families across the country,” she added at the time.

On worries over practices in the sector, Ms Reeves also pointed to reports that some dentists had offered to take children on as NHS patients only if their parents signed up privately.

The CMA said the review is “not a criticism of clinicians or the care they provide, but an examination of how the market is working for consumers”.

But it could lead to direct action from the CMA or a recommendation for a change in regulation of the sector, with dentistry devolved to national governments.

This means experiences and the options available can vary depending on where people live, according to the CMA, which added it will take these differences into account and work closely with all four governments.

The NHS dental service will also be looked at in terms of how it influences the private market.

One in five people in Great Britain used private dental care in 2024, with private services accounting for more than two thirds – 69% – of the market last year, the CMA said.

Treatment costs have also soared in recent years, with initial consultations soaring by more than 23% to £80 and routine check-ups for existing patients by over 14% to £55 between 2022 and 2024, according to the CMA.

The British Dental Association (BDA) said it would work with the CMA, but argued there is a “funding gap” in what the Government pays for dentistry.

It said data indicates more than six million adults in England prefer private dentistry to NHS care.

It also argued NHS contract holders are “delivering items of NHS care at a loss and are reliant on a cross subsidy of over £400 million a year from private activity to break even”.

BDA chairman Eddie Crouch said: “The Government is attempting to use this inquiry to pretend it is improving access and putting money back into voters’ pockets without spending a penny.

“We intend to spell out the facts. We will show the CMA how private dentistry works.

“These are services delivering high-quality, cost-effective care that millions of families really value.

“Those left without options, who have felt forced to go private, are there entirely because of choices made by the Treasury.”