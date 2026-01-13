Games Workshop has said it made record high half-year sales as the maker of Warhammer figurines shunned the use of artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content and stood by its “human creators”.

Revenues jumped by nearly 12% to £333.7 million over the six months to November 30, compared with the same period the year before and at constant currency rates.

This helped drive an 11% year on year increase to its pre-tax profit, which totalled £140.8 million.

This came despite revealing a £6 million hit to profits during the half-year as a result of US tariff changes under President Donald Trump.

Price rises of around 3.5% on its miniatures and books helped mitigate the impact of the increased trade costs, it said.

A report on behalf of Games Workshop’s management said the firm was “delighted that the Warhammer hobby continues to spread globally” with its products selling from independent retailers around the world.

Sales increased online and in stores over the first half of its financial year, with it trading from 575 stores around the world, including 134 in the UK.

The London-listed business revealed that it was taking a “cautious” approach to the use of AI and does “not allow AI-generated content or AI to be used in our design processes or its unauthorised use outside of Games Workshop including in any of our competitions”.

“We have also agreed we will be maintaining a strong commitment to protect our intellectual property and respect our human creators,” it added.

Meanwhile, it hailed the upcoming launch of a new Warhammer World in the US which is set to open in 2027, following in the footsteps of the Nottingham venue which features a gaming hall, exhibition centre, store and restaurant.

However, the company said it could not give a release date for an upcoming film adaptation, having granted Amazon exclusive TV and film rights to its hit franchise Warhammer 40,000.

Former Superman actor Henry Cavill first announced his involvement in the creation of a live action film more than three years ago.

Games Workshop reported record high half-year sales (Games Workshop/PA)

Games Workshop said: “It is the nature of these things to take several years, and while we wish we could tie down a release the way we can with our core business, the reality is that, as with any licensing deal, delivery is not in our control.”

Dan Lane, lead analyst for trading platform Robinhood UK, said Games Workshop was “one of the UK’s truly great success stories”.

“Today shows the homegrown Warhammer community is in rude health and a US Warhammer World gives an idea of the opportunity left in the tank,” he said.

“AI scepticism is also clear and is reasonable at this stage – it may be that Warhammer ends up offering the last bastion of escapism in a world of large language model creativity.

“But, with other firms proving how useful AI can be in running the business rather than affecting the product offering, is Games Workshop the next luddite in the making?”

Shares in Games Workshop were down by nearly 3% on Tuesday despite the improved financial performance.