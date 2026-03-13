Britain’s economy unexpectedly flatlined in January in an already weak start to the year ahead of the Iran conflict and worries over soaring inflation caused by rocketing oil prices.

Official figures showed zero growth in gross domestic product (GDP) in January, against expectations for output to increase by 0.2%.

The worse-than-forecast figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) fuelled fears that soaring fuel and energy prices caused by the US-Israel war with Iran will hit the UK economy hard as it already struggles for momentum.

Economists warned a prolonged conflict and ongoing spike in oil prices – already above 100 US dollars for the first time in nearly four years – could even send the economy into reverse in 2026.

The latest data follows meagre growth of just 0.1% in the final three months of last year amid budget uncertainty and a subdued performance in December, with growth of 0.1% also in the month of December.

GDP grew 0.2% in the three months to January 2026. Services (+0.2%) and production (+1.3%) both grew but construction (-2.0%) contracted. Read more ➡️ https://t.co/MTKzxymzoq pic.twitter.com/F9h2plvAcA — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) March 13, 2026

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the figures come amid an “uncertain world”, as the Iran war threatens to push up inflation.

Independent fiscal watchdog the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) warned earlier this week a sustained spike in energy prices driven by the Middle East conflict could mean UK inflation ends the year one percentage point higher than expected, at close to 3%.

It had already lowered its growth forecast for this year to 1.1% from 1.4% in the recent spring statement, even before the Iran conflict began.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the figures come amid an ‘uncertain world’ (PA)

Ms Reeves said: “Our economic plan is the right one, but I know there is more to do.

“In an uncertain world, we are building a stronger and more secure economy by cutting the cost of living, cutting national debt and creating the conditions for growth to make all parts of the country better off.”

Thomas Pugh, chief economist at RSM UK, said the Middle East crisis raises the spectre of so-called stagflation – a combination of rising inflation and a stagnant economic performance – or even recession if prices keep soaring.

He said: “If energy prices stay around current levels, another bout of stagflation looks likely, with growth slipping to around 0.5% this year.

“If energy prices move even higher, in a similar way to 2022 a recession looks more likely, given the weaker labour market and tighter starting point for monetary and fiscal policy.”

The ONS figures showed that housebuilding in particular saw a tough start to the year, with private housing new work plunging by 5.6% in January – the worst performance since March 2020 at the start of the Covid pandemic.

During January, the all-important services sector showed no growth, while output across manufacturing rose by 0.1%, helped by the bounceback in car production following the Jaguar Land Rover cyber attack, and construction overall saw a 0.2% increase.

In the three months to January, GDP is estimated to have grown by 0.2%, the ONS said.

Experts said that Bank of England policymakers are likely to hold off from cutting interest rates next Thursday despite the UK’s tepid economic performance in recent months.

(PA Graphics)

Barret Kupelian, chief economist at PwC, said: “In calmer conditions, soft growth and a steady fiscal stance would strengthen the case for rate cuts.

“But central banks do not ease into a fog of geopolitical uncertainty. The case for lower rates is there domestically, but geopolitics may yet delay the verdict.”

Lenders have already been pulling mortgage deals in droves in anticipation of rates staying higher for longer.

Some experts have even forecast the Bank may need to increase rates on the back of the inflation spike caused by the war.