The upcoming Holyrood election should be a “referendum on the SNP’s record”, a UK Government minister has said.

Science and Technology Secretary Liz Kendall dismissed suggestions from Scottish First Minister John Swinney that Sir Keir Starmer will no longer be Prime Minister if Labour poll badly in Scotland and Wales in May.

Rather than seeing the Holyrood poll as a way to a second Scottish independence referendum – as Mr Swinney hopes – Ms Kendall said the vote should instead focus on the Scottish Government’s own record.

She was speaking during a visit to Lanarkshire on Thursday, where she announced the area will become Scotland’s first AI Growth Zone – a move the UK Government says will create 3,400 jobs in the coming years.

Ms Kendall said the announcement shows the UK Government is “getting on with our job” and “building the future”.

On the Scottish Parliament election on May 7, she said Labour is “determined to win”, adding: “I’m for winning, I want to win for Scotland, I want to win for the UK.”

Speaking to the Press Association as she and Scotland Office minister Kirsty McNeill toured the site of the AI Growth Zone, Ms Kendall said: “I believe there is a great future being built here today, and Kirsty and I are absolutely determined we’re going to show that we are delivering the jobs and hope, we’re going to show that we’re delivering skills for the future, and we’re determined to win.

“We’re focusing on what the people of Scotland want, which is more and better jobs, a better future for their kids.”

Looking ahead to the election, she said: “This is going to be a referendum on the SNP’s record in Scotland.

“The UK Government is getting on with our job, building the future, creating 3,400 jobs here in Lanarkshire. I am sure the Scottish people will see that.

Liz Kendall was speaking as she announced Lanarkshire will be Scotland’s first AI Growth Zone (Jane Barlow/PA)

“We have faced years, years of stagnation and decline under the Conservative government, but the Labour UK Government today is showing there is a better future ahead, with the jobs and skills and the future that Scotland needs.”

Amid some speculation over a possible leadership challenge to Sir Keir, Ms McNeill backed the Prime Minister as the best person to lead Labour.

The Scotland Office minister said: “We have 100 days to go before the Scottish election and what is really at issue here is who do Scots want in charge of their public services and their economy?

“What we’ve seen today is a huge investment from the UK Government in the future of Scottish industry.

“If you really want more of that, you need a Scottish Labour government here in Scotland, working with a Labour Government in Westminster.

“We’ve got 100 days to go and what is really at issue here is who is going to run the Scottish Government.

“I know the SNP want to have a conversation about anything other than their record – in their shoes I would want to do that to.

“But Scots won’t let them, Scots know what this election is really about.”