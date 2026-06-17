Around a fifth (21%) of drivers have forgotten essential car admin dates such as their MOT, tax or insurance – potentially leaving many people at risk of penalties – a survey indicates.

Two-fifths (42%) of those surveyed said they find car admin difficult, rising to more than half (59%) of 25 to 34-year-olds.

Among those who have missed these tasks, more than one in 10 (11%) said they went on to face higher costs or fees as a result.

Nick Williams, managing director of transport at Lloyds, said: “Juggling multiple apps, deadlines and rising costs means things can slip through the cracks for people trying to stay on top of their car admin.”

Lloyds released the research to mark the introduction of an app feature, “manage your car”, which helps motorists stay on top of deadlines and costs.

The feature brings together reminders for MOTs, servicing and insurance alongside other tools in a single place, and uses prompts to help motorists act on time to help reduce the risk of missed deadlines and unexpected costs.

The bank said the app features are available to all Lloyds customers, regardless of who provides their car finance.

Lloyds commissioned YouGov to carry out the survey, which was carried out in May among more than 2,000 people across the UK.

Other apps to help people keep on top of car admin are also available.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said the myRAC app has four million users, adding: “You don’t need to be a member of the RAC to download it.”