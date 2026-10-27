More investment in Scotland is expected after the First Minister’s “essential” trip to India, John Swinney has said.

Mr Swinney jetted off to the sub-continent last week on a trade mission, along with representatives of major Scottish sectors including food and drink, in the hopes of drumming up business.

The Scottish Government announced on Tuesday that Indian firm Sarva Foam is planning on opening a manufacturing facility in Scotland, costing £6 million and bringing 100 jobs.

Speaking to the Press Association in the hours before he flies home, the First Minister said there will be more to come.

“What we’ve been doing has been promoting the interests of Scotland to secure growth and investment in Scotland,” he said.

“There’s one particular investment that is going to be made as a consequence of the visit that I’ve been undertaking in India, there will be others that will follow from that.

“I’ve been in discussions with existing investors about their plans to strengthen the investments that they made in Scotland and also to create opportunities for Scottish businesses and for Scottish institutions like our higher education institutions to access the Indian market.

“So, these are approaches which are designed to create economic benefits at home and that’s the focus of the work that’s been undertaken.”

The First Minister has faced criticism for his overseas travel, with opponents hitting out at his trip to the US for the World Cup, where he and key aides flew business class rather than taking a Scottish Football Association chartered flight.

Mr Swinney said at the time the decision was made so he could still participate at First Minister’s Questions.

Asked if the India trade mission was value for money, the First Minister said: “I think these visits are essential because if we stay at home waiting for people to arrive without any outreach from us, then we’ll get passed by.

“I’m not prepared to see investments and opportunities pass Scotland by because I’ve sat at home and not done anything to promote Scotland to the markets that are growing and expanding at a phenomenal rate.”