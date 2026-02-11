Heathrow risks losing its position as Europe’s busiest airport this year because of a lack of capacity, chief executive Thomas Woldbye warned.

He said this demonstrates why its project to build a third runway is “critical”.

This summer, the Department for Transport is expected to publish the draft Airports National Policy Statement (ANPS), which will provide the framework for making decisions on airport growth.

Heathrow chief executive Thomas Woldbye warned ‘we cannot keep driving growth for the UK economy without more capacity’ (PA Video/PA)

That is also when the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is scheduled to decide on a long-term model for airport charges, which is a key factor for whether Heathrow will invest in a third runway.

Parliament will be asked to decide on the final ANPS in the autumn.

Mr Woldbye said: “We remain Europe’s largest airport, but latest figures show we may lose that position in 2026 and we cannot keep driving growth for the UK economy without more capacity.

“That’s why Heathrow expansion is so critical.

“The decisions ministers and the CAA take this year are essential to enable the delivery of the UK’s flagship growth project, secure planning permission by 2029, and ensure the UK has the flight and cargo capacity that it deserves.”

Some 84.5 million passengers passed through the west London airport’s four terminals last year, a 0.7% increase from 83.9 million in 2024.

Its growth trails other European rivals because its two runways are full.

Heathrow’s passenger numbers were only narrowly ahead of Istanbul last year, which had 84.4 million passengers (up 5.5%).

Paris Charles de Gaulle was ranked third with 72.0 million passengers (up 2.5%), followed by Amsterdam Schiphol with 68.8 million passengers (up 2.9%) and Madrid with 68.1 million passengers (up 3.0%).

In January, Heathrow recorded 6.5 million passengers, a 2.0% increase from the same month in 2025.