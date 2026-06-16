It would be embarrassing for the EU if Ireland introduced social media restrictions for children because of a lack of progress at a European level, Ireland’s communication minister has warned.

Patrick O’Donovan spoke to reporters on Tuesday morning ahead of a cabinet meeting at Government Buildings.

He said the Government is trying to “get Europe to move” on restricting access to social media for young people.

Last week at a meeting of EU communications ministers, Mr O’Donovan said he “made it very clear” to the commissioner that, if over the next six months, he did not feel there was going to be “adequate progress” made by the European Union, he would bring forward proposals in Ireland.

The Taoiseach speaking to reporters outside Government Buildings (Bairbre Holmes/PA)

Ireland will hold the Presidency of the Council of the European Union from July 1 and Mr O’Donovan said it would be “very embarrassing for the European institutions” if he, as chairman of the European Council of Communications Ministers, felt he “was left with no other option but to bring forward his own proposals in his own member state”.

“I’ve always said that we reserve the right to introduce restrictions like what the United Kingdom government are proposing,” he added.

On Monday, British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced restrictions on the use of social media by under-16s would be in place by next spring. Similar measures were introduced in Australia in December 2025.

Mr O’Donovan said he was working with “like-minded countries” including France, Spain and Luxembourg “to see if we can get unanimity”.

If that is not achieved, he said, “we can look to seek a majority because I think the majority of people across Europe at the moment are hugely concerned about this”.

The minister refused to clarify what proposals he would bring forward should Ireland go it alone, and if they would be similar to the restrictions in Australia. He said: “I think it would be disingenuous of me not to go to the government first, rather than going to the media first.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was also asked about a potential ban on Tuesday morning.

He said the European Commission is “actively looking” at the issue but that Ireland can “progress” and is doing so with measures including the proposed introduction of a “digital wallet”.

“If we can get a European Union-wide response, I think that would be a significant step forward because there is strength in unity, and I think it would have a significant impact”, he added.