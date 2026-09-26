Heathrow’s third runway has been delayed for four years until 2039.

Bosses at the airport, the largest and busiest in the UK, have told the Government that sticking to the current 2035 deadline is not possible, it is understood.

The shifting deadline is likely to come as a blow to Andy Burnham’s ambitions to deliver economic growth, as Labour’s annual conference kicks off in Liverpool.

The 2035 deadline was set by then-chancellor Rachel Reeves last January, and was considered an ambitious goal at the time.

(PA Graphics)

Ms Reeves used a major speech on infrastructure to announce the Government would be supporting the third runway project as a means of growing the economy, and also said it would create 100,000 jobs.

The airport aims to get planning permission by 2029, and has from the start considered building the new runway within a decade to be a reasonable goal.

Its bosses believe it could be delivered more quickly, but that this may require further regulatory red tape to be removed beyond reforms that the Government has already made to planning law.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “It’s right that ambitious targets were set; the sooner expansion begins, the sooner the whole UK will benefit. Our focus has always been to secure planning permission by 2029.

“Once achieved, the runway will be open within a decade – and the benefits of expansion can be felt from today. At least 108,000 new jobs and billions invested in supply chains in every part of the country.

“This is a national project, 100% privately financed, which will support growth today and secure the UK’s position in the global economy once the runway opens.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “There is currently no live planning application for a third runway, and we cannot comment on ongoing consultation processes or prejudice them in a way that will only delay progress.

“The timeline has always been ambitious.

“We’ll continue to work with promoters, including Heathrow, and all other stakeholders at pace to ensure the right framework is in place for which a planning application for a third runway could be considered.”