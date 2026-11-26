Around a million homeowners are set to see their monthly mortgage payments jump by £200 next year, while financial firms are being urged to invest in their defences against the heightened cyber threat, the Bank of England has said.

Mortgage holders facing higher payments may need to cut down spending as they also grapple with bigger energy bills, according to the central bank experts.

The latest Financial Stability Report, published on Thursday, showed that more households are now projected to see increases in mortgage repayments over the next three years.

Around 6.5 million are expected to see payments rise by an average of about £100 a month – around double the amount projected by the Bank in its last report in July.

Many households are facing a substantially larger jump, with over one million currently on mortgage rates below 3% and due to refinance by the end of next year.

Bank chiefs warned over the increasing cyber threat (John Walton/PA)

They are facing an average increase of nearly £200 a month when they remortgage onto an average 5.5% rate.

Mortgage rates have been edging higher in recent months, with the Bank hiking its base rate to 4% last month to tackle rising inflation in the UK economy.

The report said households facing higher payments “may need to reduce discretionary spending or draw down savings as higher energy and other essential costs feed through”.

Most have savings buffers but lower-income households, including renters, “have less room to adjust because they spend a larger share of their income on energy, food and other essentials”.

The report nonetheless found that there were no signs of an increase in borrowers defaulting on their loans, while UK households remain resilient.

Meanwhile, the Bank warned that cyber attacks had become a more prominent threat to the UK’s financial stability.

It said the recent outages affecting Microsoft and Google Cloud, which affected millions who use the services, “illustrated how operational dependencies mean disruption at a single provider can affect many firms at once”.

Financial firms need to “keep pace with the growing scale and sophistication of cyber threats” and deploy defences against them, especially as AI technology advances and quantum computing develops.

“A failure to take action will compromise firms’ operational resilience with potential system-wide implications,” it warned.