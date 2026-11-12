Morrisons has launched flashing shelf labels to help customers find products quickly via their mobile phones.

Customers can search for items on their phone via the product finder tool on the home page of the supermarket’s More Card app and select “flash price label”.

The app will share the in-store location, ask the customer to confirm if they are in the right aisle, and then the corresponding digital shelf label will flash magenta, making it easier for the customer to spot the exact product they want.

Morrisons believes the move is a first in the UK after being widely adopted in the US.

The feature is controlled via the supermarket’s app (Morrisons/PA)

The technology is being rolled out across more than 270 Morrisons stores which have the digital shelf labels installed.

The grocer said the feature was ideal for navigating high-density product aisles like herbs, spices or sauces, as well as locating popular seasonal items such as cranberry sauce.

Morrisons has partnered with Vusion to install the electronic shelf labels, which can also update prices automatically and improve accuracy, it said.

Gordon Macpherson, group productivity director at Morrisons, said: “We know that Christmas is one of the busiest times of the year for our customers and we’re always looking for new ways to make their shopping experience as easy and convenient as possible.

“Our new ‘shop to light’ feature is a great example of how we’re using technology to make a real difference in-store, helping our customers find the products they need quickly, whether they’re shopping for their Christmas dinner or just popping in to pick up a few last-minute essentials.”

Roy Horgan, UK and Ireland chief executive at Vusion, said: “Technology has a huge role to play in making the shopping journey simpler, faster and more enjoyable for customers.

“‘Shop to light’ is a great example of how we can help customers find what they need while making stores more seamless.”