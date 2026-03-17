Luxury carmaker Bentley has warned around 275 jobs are at risk as part of a company restructure.

The group – which makes its cars in Crewe, Cheshire – said the roles were set to be impacted as it carries out an “organisational adjustment” to help make savings.

It said the cuts – which account for around 6% of its 4,600-strong workforce in Crewe – would affect management, agency and other office-based roles, but not manufacturing jobs.

The Bentley Motors factory in Crewe, Cheshire (PA)

Bentley chairman and chief executive Frank-Steffen Walliser said: “We are making some difficult decisions to ensure the long-term competitiveness of the business, including an organisational adjustment potentially impacting approximately 275 positions.

“I want to express my sincere appreciation to those affected – we are committed to supporting each individual with care, guidance and assistance throughout this transition.”

The planned job losses were revealed as Bentley announced a 42% drop in annual operating profits to 216 million euros (£186.6 million) as it said it faced “a challenging global market environment”.

It said its performance came under pressure due to higher costs from changes at its parent company Volkswagen and a 42 million euro (£36.3 million) hit from US tariffs.

The cuts will impact 150 staff, who have been placed at risk of redundancy, with another 125 roles expected to go through not replacing temporary workers, staff turnover and not filling some vacancies.

It is consulting over the 150 redundancies over the next four to six weeks, while the wider role cuts are set to be made by the end of the year.

Karen Lewis, organise of the GMB trade union, said: “These cuts have come out of the blue and the workforce is stunned.

“Trump’s tariff’s have hit Bentley hard and the company is still feeling the affects of the Covid lockdown.

“GMB will stand side by side with members in Bentley to ensure the minimum redundancies and the maximum payouts.”