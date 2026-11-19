After a 13-year wait, GTA VI is finally here. The anticipation surrounding its release has been unlike anything we’ve seen for a video game, but Rockstar has managed to live up to the expectations.

Visually, the game is stunning, with an incredible level of detail that makes the world feel so realistic. From the natural movement of the characters to the way the sunlight illuminates the city, everything feels incredibly lifelike.

The sound design is just as impressive. I played whilst wearing the PULSE Elite Wireless PS5 Headset, which made even the smallest details, from footsteps to flies buzzing in the background, add to the immersive experience.

Amy hailed the immersive experience of GTA VI (Amy Harvey-Redgwell/Assignments/Press Association)

The two main characters, Jason and Lucia, are at the centre of the story, with Lucia making history as the first fully fleshed out female lead in the GTA series. Both are caught up in a life of crime, but it’s their relationship and the way their stories intertwine that adds another layer to the game.

From the opening scene, you are immediately invested in the story, which feels like being in a film rather than playing a game. The new gameplay mechanics make it feel like a continuation of the Red Dead Redemption 2 universe rather than a direct follow-on from GTA V.

The controls and new features can initially feel a little overwhelming, but the game does a great job of easing you in, introducing everything naturally as the story progresses.

One of the things I was most excited about was getting behind the wheel, and it’s safe to say the driving is noticeably different, in the best way. The controls feel much more developed and fine-tuned, giving the vehicles a much greater sense of physical weight and realism.

While the humour from previous GTA games is still very much there, it feels like the series has grown up with its audience. With the elevated realism of the graphics and gameplay, the overall feel of the game is also much more mature, which feels fitting. The consequences of your actions feel much more significant, making you more mindful of how you play.

Amy said she appreciated the small details of the game (Amy Harvey-Redgwell/Assignments/Press Association)

Although the scale of the game is impressive, it’s the smaller details that really stand out. Whether it’s picking up a coffee and taking it outside, flicking through TV channels to watch a variety of shows, or scrolling your phone (or doing it all at the same time!), there’s so much you can interact with.

Rockstar really pulled out all the stops in the lead-up to the release, from extensive merchandise and pop-ups, as well as the release of Pißwasser Beer, the fictional in-game beer brought to life by brewery Tripping Animals. It’s another example of how the GTA universe has truly been brought to life both inside and outside the game.

GTA VI feels like an open portal into another world and I’ve only scratched the surface – I can’t wait to continue exploring and see what else this game has to offer.