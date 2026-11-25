The future of Poundland is on a knife-edge amid intensifying talks to keep the discount retailer afloat ahead of a key deadline.

Around 11,000 workers across the chain’s roughly 600 stores face an anxious wait to see whether the firm will enter administration after a month of crisis talks.

Experts at corporate finance firm AlixPartners have been lined up to be potentially appointed as administrators.

It is understood that the retailer has not been able to secure a solvent rescue deal on Wednesday, with a period of breathing room to help agree a takeover set to expire.

Gordon Brothers have faced mounting political pressure to protect the chain’s future (PA)

Earlier this month, the group issued a second notice of intention (NOI) to appoint administrators, allowing it 10 working days extra to hold talks over a rescue deal without the risk of creditors forcing the business into administration.

However, the retailer has not been able to strike a deal over the period and is now at a heightened risk of collapse.

It is understood owner Gordon Brothers is still in discussions over whether another NOI could be filed, which would need to take place on Wednesday afternoon.

However, Sky News reported that the US investment firm is preparing to appoint administrators and has been advised that it “has no choice but to file for insolvency” in the coming hours.

Poundland’s ownership had received a number of offers, including from Irish real estate firm Martin Property Group, investment firm Xyra Holdings and German investment firm Zachert Private Equity.

Gordon Brothers have faced mounting political pressure to protect the chain’s future and MPs have accused it of deliberately cutting off funds and pushing the retailer to the brink of insolvency.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham called for executives to work with the Government to find a solution that saves shops and jobs.