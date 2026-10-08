By Asher McShane

More than 700 people have been arrested in Scotland Yard's 'largest ever' operation targeting phone thieves.

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Police carried out more than 50 warrants in London to recover stolen phones and target the gangs who snatch them. Police also carried out a raid on a north London shop that they believe was handling stolen devices. The Met used their new Sur-Ron electronic bikes to tackle phone thieves who speed around the capital on quiet high speed bicycles to snatch Londoners' phones.

Police chase down a suspected phone thief riding a Lime bike in London. Picture: Metropolitan Police

In one dramatic arrest, police followed a suspected phone thief who had fled on an e-bike. He can be seen jumping into a pond and discarding phones to try and avoid being arrested. Read more: Phone thieves are losing their grip on London. Now we can finish the job, writes Sir Sadiq Khan During the whole of September, police made large numbers of arrests for phone theft, robbery and handling stolen goods. They also seized drugs, knives, firearms, tens of thousands of pounds in cash, and more than 110 illegal e-bikes. New data released today by the Met shows phone theft and robbery offences haven fallen to their lowest August level since 2022. In August, 3,963 offences were recorded across London compared with 3,311 offences in August 2022.

Police riding e-bikes pursue a suspected phone thief. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Commander Andy Featherstone, the Met’s lead for tackling phone theft, said: “Phone theft offences are now at a four-year low because of the Met’s relentless campaign to crack down on these criminals. “This was our biggest operation yet, with officers targeting every stage of the organised criminal chain, including street thieves, handlers and exporters. “Our message to these criminals is clear: London is becoming a much harder place to steal phones. The risks are increasing, the opportunities are shrinking, and we are coming after you.”

A suspected phone thief throws a bag containing phones wrapped in foil into a pond. Picture: Metropolitan Police