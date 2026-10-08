700 people arrested and hundreds of stolen mobiles seized in huge police crackdown on London phone thieves
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More than 700 people have been arrested in Scotland Yard's 'largest ever' operation targeting phone thieves.
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Police carried out more than 50 warrants in London to recover stolen phones and target the gangs who snatch them.
Police also carried out a raid on a north London shop that they believe was handling stolen devices.
The Met used their new Sur-Ron electronic bikes to tackle phone thieves who speed around the capital on quiet high speed bicycles to snatch Londoners' phones.
In one dramatic arrest, police followed a suspected phone thief who had fled on an e-bike. He can be seen jumping into a pond and discarding phones to try and avoid being arrested.
Read more: Phone thieves are losing their grip on London. Now we can finish the job, writes Sir Sadiq Khan
During the whole of September, police made large numbers of arrests for phone theft, robbery and handling stolen goods.
They also seized drugs, knives, firearms, tens of thousands of pounds in cash, and more than 110 illegal e-bikes.
New data released today by the Met shows phone theft and robbery offences haven fallen to their lowest August level since 2022. In August, 3,963 offences were recorded across London compared with 3,311 offences in August 2022.
Commander Andy Featherstone, the Met’s lead for tackling phone theft, said: “Phone theft offences are now at a four-year low because of the Met’s relentless campaign to crack down on these criminals.
“This was our biggest operation yet, with officers targeting every stage of the organised criminal chain, including street thieves, handlers and exporters.
“Our message to these criminals is clear: London is becoming a much harder place to steal phones. The risks are increasing, the opportunities are shrinking, and we are coming after you.”
The results come as the Met and Apple continue to share intelligence on stolen devices, helping officers track stolen phones within the UK and abroad.
Early data also indicates that as security on phones have got better, criminals are increasingly using new “social engineering” tactics to hack into devices. By posing as trusted organisations, they contact victims on other devices, trying to obtain passwords and account details that can be used to unlock devices. In some cases, criminals use threats to pressure victims into handing over information.
Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, said: “The tide is definitely turning on mobile phone crime in London with 16,000 fewer mobile phones stolen in the past year and neighbourhood crime falling further too.
“The ongoing clampdown has seen hundreds of criminals arrested with thousands of handsets seized. We are all determined to build on this progress and will continue to support the police and work with the mobile phone industry to go much further in preventing stolen phones being used, sold and repurposed, to build a safer London for all.”
Police are taking steps to tackle the organised gangs trading in stolen phones.
They have also worked with manufacturers to make stolen phones harder to sell and reuse.