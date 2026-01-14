Elon Musk’s X is taking action to comply with UK law, the Prime Minister has told MPs following the row over its AI chatbot Grok.

Sir Keir Starmer said news the social media company was taking action on concerns Grok was producing sexualised images of women and children was welcome.

But he added the Government would not “back down”, saying media watchdog Ofcom’s independent investigation into Grok would continue.

Sir Keir Starmer has said the Government will not back down in its row over Grok (PA)

Meanwhile, Mr Musk claimed that his chatbot would refuse to produce illegal content and appeared to blame “adversarial hacking” for Grok’s generation of sexualised images.

Responding to a question from Labour MP Emily Darlington, Sir Keir repeated his condemnation of Grok as “disgusting” and “shameful”, and said Ofcom had ministers’ full backing to act if X did not.

He said: “To update the House, I have been informed this morning that X is acting to ensure full compliance with UK law.

“If so, that is welcome, but we’re not going to back down, and they must act.

“We will take the necessary measures. We will strengthen existing laws and prepare for legislation if it needs to go further, and Ofcom will continue its independent investigation.”

Ofcom launched an investigation into X on Monday following mounting concerns over reports Grok was allowing users to manipulate images of women and children to sexualise them.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said the watchdog would have ministers’ full support to take action against X, including effectively banning the platform in the UK, if the company did not make changes.

She condemned the platform’s decision to limit some use of Grok’s image generating function to X’s paying subscribers, saying the platform was “monetising abuse”.

And Ms Kendall said legislation making it a criminal offence to create or request the creation of non-consensual intimate images would come into force this week following the Grok outcry.

Elon Musk said ‘adversarial hacking’ of Grok sometimes prompts it to do something nexpected (PA)

Mr Musk, the site’s billionaire owner, initially claimed the threats were part of an effort to censor X.

On Wednesday, he said he was not aware of “any naked underage images generated by Grok” and claimed the chatbot would “refuse to produce anything illegal” as its “operating principle” is to “obey the laws of any given country or state”.

He added: “There may be times when adversarial hacking of Grok prompts does something unexpected. If that happens, we fix the bug immediately.”