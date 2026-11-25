Three of the world’s largest fragrance producers have been fined 471.9 million euros (£395.1 million) by an EU regulator for colluding on strategies which may have led to higher prices for shoppers across the continent.

It comes on top of an £85 million fine by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

Firmenich, Givaudan and International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) were found to have participated in an illegal “international cartel” in the fragrance industry.

The companies, based in Switzerland and the US, broke the law by exchanging commercially sensitive information with one another over more than four years, the regulators found.

We’ve fined 3 major fragrance suppliers £85 million for breaking competition law. Firmenich, Givaudan and International Flavors & Fragrances illegally shared information and coordinated their approach to pricing strategies and commercial negotiations. https://t.co/ztEG2UorOP pic.twitter.com/4bJU6s74PE — Competition & Markets Authority (@CMAgovUK) November 25, 2026

This included information about their dealings with Unilever – the consumer goods giant behind brands such as Persil, Comfort, Dove and Lynx, and which is the biggest buyer of consumer fragrances worldwide.

Firmenich, Givaudan and IFF manufacture and supply fragrances used in everyday products for households such as laundry detergent, washing-up liquid, cleaning products and shampoo, as well as fine fragrances used in popular perfumes sold in the UK.

The CMA, whose investigation ran parallel to the European Commission, found that the companies talked about their dealings with Unilever over WhatsApp, phone calls and at in-person “beer and curry” meetings in London.

This included co-ordinating price strategies and negotiation tactics in order to refuse requests from Unilever about price decreases.

They also agreed not to recruit employees from each other’s teams working on the Unilever account.

Givaudan and IFF were singled out for colluding on price strategies more widely across their fragrance business.

Both the CMA and the European Commission said such co-ordination limits the amount that suppliers are competing for business, which could lead to higher prices and less choice for consumers.

Juliette Enser, executive director of competition enforcement at the CMA, said: “Suppliers must set their prices and commercial strategies independently of each other.

“Exchanging sensitive information with competitors can weaken competition and leave business customers facing costs.

“This may also have knock-on effects for consumers buying the final product, including the price they pay.”