Three-fifths (61%) of people would like to be remembered for positive contributions made in their lifetime, but many have not made a will, a survey has found.

Research published by Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity (Gosh Charity) found around two-fifths (39%) of people have written a will, but just 14% have written a will and included a charitable gift.

A further 11% said they intend to leave a charity donation but have not yet written it into their will, while around a fifth (19%) are considering doing so.

More than half (52%) of people surveyed said it is important to them that something they do in their lifetime helps people in the future.

The research was carried out by Opinium and released at the start of Free Wills Month.

Death of a loved one

Becoming a parent or grandparent

Reaching a life milestone

Experiencing a serious illness

The research also found that two-fifths (41%) of people said they are not currently considering leaving a gift to charity in their will, rising to more than half (51%) of Baby Boomers (aged 62 to 80) and 44% of Gen-X (aged 46 to 61).

The survey also explored the life moments that prompt people to reflect on the legacy they want to leave behind.

The death of a loved one was the biggest trigger (14%), followed by becoming a parent or grandparent (12%), reaching a life milestone (10%) and experiencing a serious illness (9%).

The research suggests there may be some uncertainty about how accessible legacy giving can be, Gosh Charity said.

Nearly two-thirds (65%) of people were aware it is possible to leave a gift of any size to charity in a will while just over a third (35%) were unaware of this.

When asked about leaving a small financial gift of up to £100, nearly half (46%) of people surveyed believe it would make little difference to a charity, and 8% believe would make no difference at all.

Gabi Field, deputy director of public fundraising at Gosh Charity, said: “Every legacy gift, no matter the size, helps Gosh Charity fund vital support for families at the hospital as well as ground-breaking research. Together, these gifts ensure seriously ill children get the best chance and childhood possible, now and for generations to come.”

Gosh said patient Ary Patel and his family have seen the impact of that support first-hand. Ary, who is approaching his 10th birthday this year, underwent heart surgery at the hospital when he was six months old.

This month, he is starring in a Gosh Charity TV advert encouraging people to consider leaving a gift in their will.

Ary’s mother Shiva said: “To see Ary approaching his 10th birthday is truly incredible, and something we will never take for granted. When Ary needed surgery, the care we received at Great Ormond Street Hospital was extraordinary – not just the life-saving treatment, but the support and kindness shown to us every step of the way.”

Opinium Research surveyed 2,000 people across the UK in February.