Carmaker Nissan has announced plans to close a production line at its Sunderland factory and cut 900 jobs in Europe as part of fresh restructuring efforts.

The Japanese manufacturer said it will be combining production from two lines to one at the Sunderland site, but that will not lead to any job cuts.

It is understood that the two lines were not running at maximum capacity and combining them is intended to improve efficiency and free up space at the plant.

This could pave the way for new partnerships to make use of the spare capacity.

Late last year, Nissan announced that the new electric vehicle Leaf had gone into production at Sunderland, supported by a £450 million investment into upgraded factory technology and training its engineers.

However, it has also begun talks with European staff over changes that include the partial closure of its Barcelona warehouse, and moving to an importer model for its Nordic markets.

This is set to result in some 900 job losses in Europe, amounting to about 10% of its workforce in the continent, according to reports.

Thousands of cars at the Nissan plant in Sunderland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Nissan did not specify which roles would be impacted and at which locations within Europe.

It currently employs around 6,000 people at its Sunderland factory.

The latest restructuring efforts come after Nissan announced a major overhaul last year with the closure of seven factories and targeting some 20,000 job cuts globally.

A spokeswoman for Nissan said: “Under the Re:Nissan recovery plan, we have been taking decisive actions to enhance performance and create a leaner, more resilient business that adapts quickly to market changes.

“As part of this approach, today we have opened discussions with our European employees with a view to simplifying our structures, reducing complexity, and ensuring we operate in a sustainable and profitable way.

“This includes discussions on proposals for the partial closure of our Barcelona warehouse and to move to an importer model for our Nordic markets.

“We have also announced that we will consolidate production from two lines to one at our Sunderland plant as we assess future opportunities to secure full plant utilisation.”

The Re:Nissan plan was launched in a bid to boost the company’s performance and profits and involves significant cost-cutting.

The company has come under pressure from slower sales and the impact of tariff costs under US President Donald Trump’s trade policies.