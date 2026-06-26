The body which operates Britain’s electricity network has made another industry call for more power generation as the week’s heatwave rages on.

The National Energy System Operator (Neso) said electricity supplies may be squeezed on Friday.

Neso, which is tasked with making sure the supply of electricity matches demand for it, issued a so-called electricity margin notice for between 7pm and 10pm.

It is asking for 700 megawatts (MW) of power generation as a buffer to cover an expected shortfall in electricity margins.

It is the second time this week that Neso has issued a call for more power, having done the same before Wednesday.

However, the grid operator cancelled the warning shortly after 2pm on Wednesday, indicating it was confident in power supply levels for the evening.

Neso is asking for 700 megawatts of power generation (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Britain continues to experience sweltering temperatures, with rare red weather warnings continuing into Friday.

The Met Office said temperatures had reached 36.7C in Merryfield, Somerset, on Thursday, provisionally making it the UK’s hottest June day on record.

A spokesman for Neso said its forecasts were showing “tight margins on the electricity system” for Friday evening.

“This is due to the impact of extremely high temperatures affecting Great Britain and the continent,” it said.

The spokesman said the notice was “a routine tool” and that it “does not mean electricity supply is at risk”.

Extreme heat can put pressure on the electricity system by making processes less efficient and creating operating restrictions, including nuclear power plants, gas stations and water cooling systems.

It also means people are using more electricity for fans and air conditioning to keep cool.

Neso paid about £11 million on Tuesday to make sure the amount of gas going into the grid met the amount being withdrawn by consumers, according to analysis by Kraken, an AI grid platform spun out of Octopus Energy.

This was more than five times the daily average, it said.