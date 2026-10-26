London Mayor Lord Sadiq Khan of Tooting has hailed the pedestrianisation of Oxford Street as “a truly momentous occasion for the capital”.

From Monday, almost a kilometre of the busy central London shopping street, between Orchard Street and Great Portland Street, will be traffic-free with vehicles being diverted onto nearby roads.

Oxford Street, which produces an annual spend of around £3.1 billion, is one of the world’s busiest shopping areas, with around half a million visitors each day and the overhaul comes in time for the run-up to Christmas.

A view of Oxford Street in central London, one of the world’s busiest shopping areas (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Buses, taxis, private hire vehicles, private motorised vehicles, cycles, scooters and pedicabs can no longer enter while deliveries can be made from midnight to 7am.

Emergency services will have access to the street at all times.

The area has become increasingly popular as an office location thanks to the Elizabeth line and Lord Khan believes the scheme will help revitalise the site, boost economic growth and attract visitors.

Describing it as “a new vibrant destination”, he said: “I’m hugely excited to see my bold vision for Oxford Street coming to life from today. It is a truly momentous occasion for the capital.”

He added: “For centuries, Oxford Street has reinvented itself, adapting to changing times and helping shape British culture along the way.

“There has been talk of pedestrianising Oxford Street for decades. After so many false dawns, and now working with a Government who share the scale of my ambition, I’m proud that we’re finally unlocking a new era for the street.”

He hopes the changes will open up the chance to bring new experiences to the street, from sport to fashion and cultural events.

He said: “Revitalising Oxford Street will boost jobs and economic growth in the capital, unlock the full potential of this key part of the West End and help build a better, greener and more prosperous London for everyone.”

The move marks the first phase of a pedestrianisation and wider regeneration project aimed at putting Oxford Street among top global shopping destinations including Times Square, the Champs-Élysées and La Rambla.

Critics have said the scheme is too rushed and fears have been raised about diverted traffic increasing congestion.

New bus stops are sited along Wigmore Street, Henrietta Place and Cavendish Place approximately 200 metres from the traffic-free area.

The deputy leader of Westminster City Council believes Lord Khan is “rushing preparations”.

Councillor Tim Barnes has previously said: “If this is going to be the ‘greener, better and more prosperous’ success that the mayor has promised, then issues around access, air pollution, street cleaning and public safety need answers urgently.

“Right now there’s a danger that we will have all of the downsides and too little upside.

“Traffic will be pushed to the small streets nearby causing economic and environmental harm.”

Buses, taxis, private hire vehicles, private motorised vehicles and cycles are no longer allowed through part of London’s Oxford Street (Aaron Chown/PA)

London transport commissioner Andy Lord suggested the scheme is creating a safer space for people to enjoy the retail and leisure.

He added that “we will be closely monitoring these changes to make sure they are working for everyone and supporting the continued economic growth London needs”.

Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary Angela Rayner said: “This marks an exciting new chapter for Oxford Street, creating a greener, more vibrant place that will attract visitors and investment, support businesses and jobs, and drive growth in the heart of our capital.”

The scheme has the backing of businesses including John Lewis and Selfridges, who both described it as “exciting”, along with Under Armour and Grosvenor Property plus organisations such as UK Hospitality and the New West End Company.

Savills co-head of global retail Sam Foyle said: “Alongside significant investment, it sends a powerful signal about the street’s future, further strengthening Oxford Street’s position as a world-class retail destination for leading global brands.”

Minimal construction will take place in the immediate weeks to reduce disruption in the busy Christmas period.

By the end of spring 2027, visitors to Oxford Street should see more than 50 new trees, two new public squares and better signage.

More than 100 new seats, dining tables and new lighting are also to be installed.

Oxford Street Development Corporation (OSDC) chief executive Nabeel Khan said: “The transition phase is a vital opportunity for us at OSDC to test ideas, learn from people’s experiences and work closely with local communities, businesses and accessibility groups to ensure the future street is as welcoming and inclusive as possible.”