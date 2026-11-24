Stocks in London ended lower on Tuesday as US tech stocks resumed their downward trajectory and investors looked ahead to a key US inflation print on Wednesday.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 13.75 points, 0.1%, at 10,467.07. The FTSE 250 ended down 203.02 points, 0.8%, at 23,858.88, and the AIM all-share closed 10.87 points lower, 1.5%, at 706.50.

In European equities on Tuesday, the Cac 40 in Paris ended down 0.1%. The Dax 40 in Frankfurt fell 1.3%.

Stocks in New York were mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2%, the S&P 500 index was down 1.0%, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 2.3%.

In the US, the roller-coaster ride continued, with tech stocks giving back some of Monday’s gains. The Nasdaq Composite soared more than 6% on Monday after the dramatic, sudden return of Jensen Huang as Nvidia’s chief executive officer.

But on Tuesday, some of the euphoria waned with Nvidia down 8.3%, and Anthropic plunging 13%, and trading below its 83 dollars initial offer price.

Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB, said Anthropic’s fall below its IPO price matters for the wider market for two main reasons.

First, Anthropic’s underwriters “cannot defend this level, after they exercised their full option to buy the stock on November 20. This means that the current price action is based on pure investor sentiment towards Anthropic, which seems to be rapidly weakening.”

Second, a drop below 83 dollars so quickly after its IPO could also weigh on the future earnings reports of its largest backers, such as Alphabet and Amazon.

“While early stock price volatility is normal for recently-listed companies, it could be a sign that investor sentiment for the AI theme continues to be compromised,” she added.

Claude chat-bot owner Anthropic is seen as a potential major disruptor to traditional online and software businesses.

But in London on Tuesday, stocks seen as vulnerable to Claude were in the ascendancy. Credit checker Experian rose 4.6%, publisher Relx gained 3.1%, data provider and exchange operator London Stock Exchange advanced 2.4%, and accountancy software provider Sage climbed 2.1%.

The pound was quoted higher at 1.3110 dollars at the time of the London equities close on Tuesday, compared to 1.3020 at the London equities close on Monday.

Against the euro, sterling rose to 1.1955 euros from 1.1948.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury was quoted at 4.89%, trimmed from 4.94% on Monday. The yield on the US 30-year Treasury was quoted at 5.31%, narrowed from 5.32% on Monday.

On Wednesday, the personal consumption expenditures price index data for October will be released, the US central bank’s preferred inflation gauge.

Annual headline PCE inflation was 3.6% in September, up from 3.4% in August, while core PCE, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was 3.1% in September, up from 3.0% in August.

Morgan Stanley expects the annual headline rate to tick higher in October to 3.8%, including on-month growth of 0.3%, with core also up 0.3% on-month for an annual rate of 3.2%.

The PCE print comes after US CPI inflation topped expectations for a third consecutive month in October, with headline and core prices rising 0.4% and 0.3% on-month respectively.

This has left markets firmly expecting a further quarter-point interest rate increase at the next Fed meeting, which concludes on December 9, the day before the next CPI report.

On London’s FTSE 100, Compass Group rose 4.2% after confirming that it hopes to move its primary stock listing to the US from London and announcing better-than-expected full-year results and the resumption of share buybacks.

The contract caterer said it will retain a secondary listing in the UK but believes the US has become its “natural long-term listing venue”.

Compass pointed out that while it is an international business with operations in more than 25 countries, it has become a predominantly North American business over time.

“Today, the region generates 75% of group underlying operating profit, is home to our largest client base, and with around 325,000 of our people, more than half of our global workforce,” it explained.

“The UK remains an important market for Compass, and our commitment to our employees, clients, suppliers, communities and investors in the UK remains unchanged,” the firm added.

Miners suffered as metal prices weakened once more. Antofagasta dropped 8.1%, Anglo American 5.7%, Glencore 4.8% and Fresnillo 4.9%.

Gold was quoted lower at 3,566.77 dollars an ounce against 3,669.27 on Monday. Silver fell 5.1% and copper by 5.6%.

On gold, JPMorgan thinks that lower crude prices and a “Fed on hold” from the first quarter of 2027 will eventually drive the yellow metal’s recovery to 4,500 dollars per ounce by the fourth quarter of 2027.

“Energy, inflation and the Fed have stymied gold’s bull run this year as bullion has re-correlated, even if still somewhat erratically, with US real yields. As a base case, we think the bulk of the damaging, rates-driven drawdown in gold is close to behind us, though continued hawkish Fed signalling, inflation beats, and/or another spike in energy prices still pose near-term downside risk,” the bank said.

On the FTSE 250, AO World slumped 9.4% as it said it expects annual profit to be below current market expectations amid challenging market conditions.

The online electrical appliances retailer forecast £48 million to £54 million of pretax profit for the financial year that ends on March 31, compared to £50.5 million in financial 2026.

This is below the median analyst estimate of £54.5 million, according to AO World’s website.

“Trading conditions are challenging: the consumer is cautious, the market is highly competitive, and we continue to monitor the impact of inflation and interest rate rises,” AO World said in a statement.

Elsewhere in London, Defence Holdings jumped 63%. It announced a contract extension with the UK Ministry of Defence, as part of the progression of its “Project Strong” scheme.

Brent oil was quoted at 89.75 dollars a barrel on Tuesday, up from 88.84 late Monday.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Experian, up 130.00p at 2,949.00p, Compass Group, up USD1.42 at USD35.23, Relx, up 90.00p at 3,023.00p, AstraZeneca, up 392.00p at 13,932.00p and GSK, up 47.00p at 1,900.50p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Antofagasta, down 223.00p at 2,546.00p, Anglo American, down 191.00p at 3,141.00p, Polar Capital Technology Trust, down 30.00p at 528.00p, Fresnillo, down 110.00p at 2,146.00p and Weir, down 106.00p at 2,100.00p.

Wednesday’s global economic calendar has inflation figures in Australia overnight, followed by US GDP and personal consumption expenditures figures. The Federal Reserve’s Beige Book will also be published.

Wednesday’s local corporate calendar has full-year results from budget airline easyJet.

– Contributed by Alliance News