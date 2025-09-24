A man in his 40s has been arrested over an alleged cyber attack that caused disruption at Heathrow and other European airports.

The UK National Crime Agency (NCA) said the suspect was held in West Sussex on Tuesday on suspicion of Computer Misuse Act offences, and released on conditional bail.

Deputy director Paul Foster, head of the NCA’s National Cyber Crime Unit, said: “Although this arrest is a positive step, the investigation into this incident is in its early stages and remains ongoing.

“Cyber crime is a persistent global threat that continues to cause significant disruption to the UK.

“Alongside our partners here and overseas, the NCA is committed to reducing that threat in order to protect the British public.”

The alleged cyber attack affected Collins Aerospace and saw check-in and boarding systems disrupted at London Heathrow, Brussels and Berlin airports.

The firm works for several airlines at multiple airports across the world.

Disruption began on Friday night and continued throughout Saturday and into Sunday, with flights cancelled or delayed as the impacted airlines had to carry out check-in and boarding operations manually.

Passengers due to fly from Heathrow’s Terminal 4 said they were met with queues, delays and confusion as to whether they would be able to make their planned trips.

Brussels Airport saw 50 outbound flights cancelled on Sunday, and nearly another 140 on Monday.