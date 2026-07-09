A travel medical directory, which helps people who may otherwise struggle to find suitable insurance, has reached more than 400,000 inquiries since it was recognised five years ago as a signposting solution for those with serious medical conditions.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s (Biba) travel medical directory helps people to find specialist insurance providers, improving access to suitable travel insurance protection for their specific needs.

As people finalise their summer holiday bookings, some people with significant medical issues may be scouring for cover to enable them to go on their trip.

Biba said that demand for the directory continues to grow, with the number of inquiries received in the past year being nearly four times higher than in the directory’s inaugural year.

Graeme Trudgill, chief executive of Biba, said: “Reaching more than 400,000 inquiries in just five years demonstrates the real difference the travel medical directory is making to consumers who may otherwise struggle to find suitable cover.

“Travel insurance plays a vital role in providing peace of mind when people travel, particularly for those with serious medical conditions.

“We are proud that the directory, and our specialist insurance brokers, continue to support consumers and help them access the cover they need.”

The Financial Conduct Authority’s recognition of the directory as an appropriate signposting service is part of a rule that came into effect in 2021.

It requires insurance firms that offer consumers a travel insurance policy with a £200 or more additional premium due to a medical condition, or decline cover, or offer a policy with an exclusion that cannot be removed, or cancel a policy because of their medical condition, to point towards a specialist directory to find help.

Graeme Reynolds, director of competition and interim director of insurance at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said: “Finding travel insurance can be difficult for people with pre-existing medical conditions.

“Our rules help connect consumers with specialist providers by using a specialist directory to search for suitable cover.

“The success of Biba’s travel medical directory over the last five years shows how important this support can be in helping people find the insurance they need.”

Biba and the Association of British Insurers (ABI) launched a new voluntary total signposting commitment in January to help insurance customers find suitable insurance more easily.

Supporting the Government’s financial inclusion strategy, the initiative aims to ensure that consumers who cannot obtain cover from one provider are directed to a specialist provider, or to Biba’s “ find insurance ” service.