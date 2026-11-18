Scottish Government plans to issue bonds could cost more than other methods of borrowing – but would “almost certainly” have long-term benefits, MSPs were told.

Holyrood’s Finance Committee also heard the high credit rating awarded to Scotland was “very much a rating based on the current set of circumstances” – including the country being part of the United Kingdom.

With the Scottish Government planning a £1.5 billion bond programme, First Minister John Swinney said last year that the Government was “on track” to issue its first bonds in 2026-27.

He spoke after credit rating agencies Moody’s and S&P Global each rated the Scottish Government the same level as the UK Government.

Meanwhile, Deputy First Minister Jenny Gilruth – who is also Scotland’s Finance Secretary – has already said cash raised from the scheme could help with capital infrastructure projects while at the same time allowing the Scottish Government to diversify its borrowing.

First Minister John Swinney previously indicated the first Scottish bonds could be issued in 2026-27 (Jane Barlow/PA)

However, Professor David McMillan, an expert in finance and accounting from the University of Stirling, said there were “pros and cons” about such a scheme.

He told MSPs on Wednesday that one of the downsides was that “the issuing of the bonds will most likely cost more” than borrowing from the UK Government’s national loans fund.

Prof McMillan added the question for ministers was “are the other potential benefits sufficient to outweigh the increase in costs”.

Dr Ben Cormier, from Strathclyde University’s department of government and public policy, said bonds would “bring long-term benefits almost certainly”.

Speaking about such a scheme, he said it “would bring flexibility to public finances and debt management”.

Dr Cormier added that “overall costs in the long-term will come down, if the bond market is developed appropriately”.

He told the committee that the cost difference between bonds and other forms of borrowing “in the short-term will be pretty minimal”, adding that such a scheme “would have a lot of long-term benefits moving forward, at the expense of relatively marginal short-term cost differences”.

Lenaic Couderc, an assistant vice president with Moody’s Ratings, said they had “taken comfort” from the “very high level of support” the UK Government had given to other devolved administrations when awarding Scotland an Aa3 rating.

Pressed by Conservative finance spokesman Liam Kerr on how much of this rating was attributable to Scotland being part of the UK, Mr Couderc said “the rating does rely on the current framework as it stands”.

He told the committee the rating was based on Scotland’s “current set of circumstances”, noting that borrowing limits on the Scottish Government under devolution meant there were “very low debt levels”.

He also stressed the importance of “access to the UK Government’s financing”, saying Moody’s had considered the “hypothetical case of what would the UK Government do if Scotland was to get into trouble, what would be the likelihood the UK Government would step in to repay the Scottish Government’s debt”.

Here, he said Scotland had been graded at the “highest level”, with Mr Couderc explaining this was because borrowing from the national loans fund is guaranteed by the UK Government, but also because when the Stormont government in Belfast was not sitting “the UK Government stepped in to pass budgets and write off some overspends”.

He told the MSPs: “We took comfort from this to assign this very high level of support, which gets you to this Aa3 rating.”