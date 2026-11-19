Software supplier Sage has revealed plans to cut management across its operations as part of a £100 million restructuring.

It came as the FTSE 100 firm revealed stronger than expected revenues for the past year, alongside higher profits.

The group, which specialises in finance, HR and payroll software for small and mid-sized businesses, said it plans to reduce management layers to help support growth.

It said it is “reshaping” its workforce to create a “faster and more agile business”.

The restructuring process is expected to result in a one-off £100 million charge in the new financial year.

Chief executive Steve Hare told the Press Association the plan “will help simplify the business as we focus on scale”.

He stressed the move was not specifically designed to drive cost savings but to help support investments in other parts of the business.

“While we are reducing some roles, we are also hiring – we are hiring more in engineering, for example,” he said.

On Thursday, Sage told shareholders that revenues lifted by 11% to £2.78 billion for the year to September 30, compared with a year earlier.

The company said it was buoyed by stronger customer demand, highlighting a 15% jump in Sage business cloud revenues to £2.38 billion.

It added that revenue retention improved during the year as AI-powered features helped support renewal rates.

Sage said it expects organic revenue growth of around 10% for the current financial year after entering the year with “strong momentum”.

The company also reported a 13% increase in operating profit to £600 million for the year.

Mr Hare added: “Sage sits at the heart of millions of small and mid-sized businesses, powering the critical finance, HR and payroll work they rely on every day.

“As AI transforms how that work is done, Sage is becoming even more valuable to our customers.

“By embedding intelligence into everyday workflows, we are enabling them to adopt AI in a trusted environment that keeps them in control, helping them save time, make better decisions and move forward with confidence.”

Shares in the company were 0.3% higher on Thursday.