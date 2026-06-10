Nationwide Building Society says it has already paid out its latest round of Fairer Share payments to more than four million eligible members.

The latest Fairer Share payments, totalling around £440 million and going to around 4.4 million eligible Nationwide members, are being paid from June 10.

The payments could have tax implications for some people.

Nationwide said some people may be liable for income tax on the payment, depending on whether the total amount of interest they receive in the tax year is more than their personal savings allowance (PSA).

The PSA allows people to earn interest tax-free up to certain limits.

The allowance enables basic rate taxpayers to earn £1,000 tax-free interest each tax year and higher rate taxpayers can earn £500 tax-free.

Nationwide said the fairer share payments are treated as interest for UK income tax purposes.

It is not required to deduct any tax from the payment, but it will report it to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

The Society said that if people are in any doubt they should seek their own tax advice.

Nationwide has given itself until June 30 to complete the remaining payments.

Fairer Share goes to eligible members using Nationwide for their everyday banking, alongside holding qualifying savings or mortgage products.

This year’s payment was announced by Nationwide in May.

Stephen Noakes, Nationwide’s retail director, said: “We’ve made strong progress with this year’s Fairer Share payment, surpassing four million payments on the first day.

“We’re pleased to be able to reward eligible members with £100 for the fourth consecutive year, reflecting Nationwide’s strong financial position.”

Nationwide has paid out a Fairer Share Payment since 2023.

Payments are dependent on Nationwide’s financial strength and are subject to Board approval.