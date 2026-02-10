Apple and Google have committed to make their platforms and app stores fairer with a package of changes aimed at addressing their dominance in the mobile market.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) warned last year that the technology giants may be forced to make changes to their platforms and gave the companies so-called “strategic market status”, which is designated to the largest and most powerful businesses.

The status effectively puts in guardrails for how certain firms can behave.

Both firms agreed to commitments including ensuring they review apps to be distributed on their app stores in a “fair, objective and transparent way” that does not discriminate against those competing with their own apps.

Apple said its app review function will be performed by a dedicated team working separately from its own apps and services teams.

​Sarah Cardell, chief executive of the CMA, said: “Following designation of Apple and Google’s mobile platforms in October last year, the CMA has moved swiftly to secure a package of commitments from Apple and Google that will boost the UK’s app economy, giving developers the opportunity and confidence they need to invest and innovate.

“These are important first steps while we continue to work on a broad range of additional measures to improve Apple and Google’s app store services in the UK, for example by enabling more choice and innovation in digital wallets, boosting the UK’s fintech sector and potentially supporting the rollout of digital IDs.”

The watchdog said the commitments will come into effect from April.

A Google spokesman said: “The CMA has today announced its intention to accept our commitments to resolve priority concerns arising from their assessment of our mobile platform.

“While we believe Play’s existing developer practices are fair, objective, and transparent, we welcome the opportunity to resolve the CMA’s concerns collaboratively.

“Our proposed voluntary commitments will continue to provide transparency on our app review, ranking and data usage policies and practices to ensure developers understand the many choices available to them on Google Play.

“We will continue to engage constructively with the CMA on behalf of developers, device manufacturers and Android users worldwide.”

An Apple spokesman said: “Apple faces fierce competition in every market where we operate, and we work tirelessly to create the best products, services and user experience.

“The commitments announced today allow Apple to continue advancing important privacy and security innovations for users and great opportunities for developers.

“We appreciate the positive and ongoing dialogue with UK officials.”