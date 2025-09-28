Artificial intelligence (AI) could widen the gender pay gap in some sectors including construction, manufacturing and energy, research suggests.

AI consultancy AINigma said other industries such as logistics, utilities, private equity and the creative arts could also see an increase in the difference in pay between men and women.

But the gap could be closed in other areas including legal services, the public sector, journalism and marketing, it was suggested.

Arne Mosselman, chief executive of AINigma, said: “An average 20% more men are opting into GenAI (generative artificial intelligence) tools such as ChatGPT versus women.

“This means there is a real possibility that GenAI could act as a catalyst to increase the gender pay gap rather than decrease it.

“With 42% of office workers saying they use GenAI at work and one in three of those workers saying they keep it a secret, business must offer a clear direction and permission to its employees about AI use in the workplace or risk greater gender disparity in the future.”