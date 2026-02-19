EE, TalkTalk and Vodafone were Britain’s most complained about broadband providers, according to latest Ofcom figures.

The watchdog said its latest data, covering the quarter from July to September last year, showed the total number of complaints from consumers was flat against the previous period.

But it said broadband complaints were particularly focused towards EE – which saw similar complaint numbers to the prior quarter – and TalkTalk and Vodafone, which saw an increase.

EE and Vodafone were among the UK’s most complained about broadband providers (PA)

Each of these companies saw 10 complaints for their broadband service per every 100,000 customers.

BT-owned Plusnet was the broadband provider which received the fewest complaints.

The report also showed TalkTalk was the most complained about landline provider after the number of complaints increased quarter-on-quarter.

Utility Warehouse generated the fewest landline complaints.

Meanwhile, O2, Sky Mobile and Three were the mobile providers which received the most complaints for the quarter.

O2 and Sky Mobile customers mostly complained about how their complaints were handled, with Three customer complaints mainly linked to issues with faults, services and getting connected.

The report showed EE, Tesco Mobile, Vodafone and iD Mobile generated the fewest complaints for pay-monthly mobile.

In TV, EE received the most complaints for a pay-TV provider, with Sky and TalkTalk receiving the fewest.