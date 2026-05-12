A jump in courier fraud – with victims posting payment cards, pins and cash to fraudsters – has been seen by a bank.

TSB said it had analysed its higher-value card losses relating to cases over £5,000 and found significant spikes in caseloads and losses.

Courier fraud involves criminals impersonating banks and the police, using persuasive tactics to get hold of people’s valuable items.

Victims will either send their cards and pins through the post, or fraudsters will send couriers to collect cash from their homes, TSB warned.

Older people are often targeted, TSB said.

It said in one case, a customer in their 80s was targeted by a fraudster impersonating their bank.

They demanded their card and pin were posted to an address in London “for security reasons”.

Upon receipt, fraudsters withdrew £5,750 through card use and cash machines.

Another customer, also in their 80s, was targeted by a police impersonation scam.

A fraudster claimed their bank account was compromised.

The criminal then turned up at the victim’s door dressed as an officer, holding a police badge.

The victim handed over their card, and pin, which were used to drain nearly £8,500 at retail and tech stores.

TSB and City of London Police are urging people to be vigilant if someone makes contact claiming to be from a bank or the police.

George Hulland, from fraud prevention at TSB, said: “Courier fraud is highly traumatic for victims, who can face scams that last for months, alongside intrusive visits to their home – and even meeting fraudsters face to face.

“Neither a bank nor the police will ever request that you post or hand over your card, or cash – so if you’re ever asked, it’s definitely a scam.”

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Thomas, head of the London Proactive Economic Crime Team, said: “Courier fraud relies on criminals abusing trust and pressuring victims into handing over cards, cash or high-value items in person.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and remember that neither the police nor a bank will ever ask you to hand over your card, pin, cash or valuables.

“If something does not feel right, stop, take time, and contact your bank or the police independently before taking any action.”