Interest rates are not on a “pre-set path” and policymakers will be keeping a “very close eye” on energy prices, the governor of the Bank of England has said amid speculation over imminent further hikes.

Delivering a speech on Wednesday, Andrew Bailey addressed the direct link between monetary policy and the US’s war in the Middle East, along with “stronger than expected” economic growth in the UK this year.

His message comes as many experts have predicted an interest rate rise early next year, or as soon as next month, following news that the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose to 3.6% in October from 3.5% in September.

Mr Bailey told the Institute of Economic Development conference: “The longer the conflict in the Middle East persists and elevates energy prices, the more likely persistent inflationary effects will take hold and the higher the level of interest rates will need to be.”

UK inflation has risen to its highest level for a year after being pushed up by petrol and diesel costs and tobacco duty changes, according to new figures.

He noted the “volatility” and “uncertainty” of the current conflict, and what it means for global energy prices.

“Monetary policy is not on a pre-set path. As a general matter, this is always true,” he said.

He said the Bank’s rate-setting committee would need to “keep a very close eye on how likely high energy prices are to feed through to other prices and the economy more broadly”.

He added: “We will, as always, look carefully at the evidence that will accumulate by the time we next meet.”

Mr Bailey then moved to the more “encouraging” fact that economic growth in the UK has been “stronger than expected”, partly driven by the tech sector.

Forecasts in the summer expected annual gross domestic product growth to be just over 1%, while they now expect it to be around 1.6%.

Mr Bailey said: “Business survey indicators are also suggesting that economic activity has picked up to some degree.

“Let me put this into some context. A growth rate of 1.6% per annum is below the average rates seen before Covid, but above the rates seen the last few years. I guess the school report would be; better but needs to try harder.”

He added that services related to “domestic AI activity” have grown strongly, and that the Bank of England has developed an “AI activity proxy” which suggests novel AI activity accounts for just under a fifth of GDP growth so far this year.

“Not to be sneezed at as they say,” said Mr Bailey.

The governor also acknowledged that national averages do not tell the whole story, noting how “striking” the “uneven impact” of the recent energy shocks have been.

Mr Bailey said: “Regional divergence became particularly pronounced from the 1980s onwards, as rapid deindustrialisation coincided with the expansion of finance and business services.

“By the 2010s, the UK had become one of the more regionally uneven industrialised economies across measures including productivity and GDP per head.”

He said the consequences of deindustrialisation have proved “notably persistent” but he insisted economic geography can be changed.

He said: “Former industrial regions have developed important strengths in advanced manufacturing, aerospace, energy, defence and technology.

“The question therefore is what allows some places to make that transition more effectively than others.