Apple has announced the opening of a state-of-the-art live music venue in London.

Apple Music Hall in Battersea Power Station has been designed “to connect artists and fans through bespoke, intimate performances unlike anywhere else”, the company said.

Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music and International Content, said: “Apple’s deep love for music dates all the way back to the very beginning, from the launch of the iPod to the long-running iTunes Music Festival to the debut of Apple Music.

“Today, with the opening of Apple Music Hall, we are once again taking an unprecedented step further in our commitment to artists and fans by supporting live music in ways only Apple can do.”

The new Apple Music Hall is a 600-capacity venue (Apple Music/PA)

The 600-capacity venue has been designed to “close the gap between intimacy and production value and allow for an unprecedented level of creative control”, the tech giant said.

“Every seat feels close to the performer, yet the infrastructure offers what an artist requires for an arena tour, with a 38ft-wide stage that can be reconfigured for traditional front-facing sets or more in-the-round experiences,” it continued.

“Additionally, the venue is equipped with a 48-speaker spatial sound system positioned all around the audience. When an artist performs in spatial, it will enable fans to hear that performance in an immersive environment.”

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: “This is a huge vote of confidence in the UK as a global creative powerhouse. When a company of Apple’s scale backs British music and talent, it’s a signal of just how strong our creative sectors really are.

“Our industrial strategy is all about making Britain one of the best places in the world to invest, and the creative industries are a key part of that. These sectors are not only a source of immense national pride, but they also deliver real economic value for the country.”

Performances at Apple Music Hall will be livestreamed globally (Apple Music/PA)

Apple Music Hall also operates as a full production facility with two recording and mixing studios.

The venue is wired for 16 or more cameras that feed a broadcast control room with infrastructure that supports iPhone video capture running in parallel with traditional broadcast cameras.

This allows an artist to perform an intimate live show and then walk away with a broadcast-ready mix and multicamera video.

Performances at Apple Music Hall will be livestreamed globally so fans outside London can tune in to the one-time-only shows.

Zane Lowe, Apple Music’s global creative director and lead anchor for Apple Music 1, said the company was “always looking for new opportunities to connect the artists and the fans”.

“What better way to celebrate this relationship than a new music venue where we get to experience amazing music in an amazing space and share it with the world. Great music and memories will be made at Apple Music Hall,” he added.

Apple said all its London-based hosts and shows will broadcast live out of Battersea with the opening of its new radio studios.

For more information about Apple Music Hall, including how to access tickets for upcoming shows, visit applemusichall.com