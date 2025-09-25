The Scottish Conservatives have laid out a plan to cut red tape and end “woke” practices in Scotland’s business agencies.

In a further attempt to head off the surging Reform UK in Scotland, the Tories have taken aim at government regulation in a new policy paper.

The document – entitled “Back On Track” – has suggested a number of ways the economy can be boosted, including reiterating existing Tory stances such as opposing increases to income tax and making economic growth the number one priority of government.

But the party has also suggested a so-called Reduction of Red Tape Bill, which if passed in the next Parliament would allow businesses to provide ministers with a list of regulations they want to see cut, and provide the government with the necessary power to “easily repeal” rules they agreed should be dropped.

The plan would also urge Scottish Government bodies for business to drop their focus on “diversity and inclusion” or net zero, instead prioritising only economic growth by merging Scottish Enterprise, the Scottish National Investment Bank and Skills Development Scotland into one organisation named Growth Scotland.

Ahead of a visit to a business in Stirling to launch the paper, Tory leader Russell Findlay said: “The SNP treat Scotland’s economy as an after-thought when it should be the number one priority.

“They focus on woke and wellbeing policies that do nothing for the economic growth that Scotland urgently needs to fix public services.

“The SNP and Labour will always instinctively impose higher taxes, which does not work as it deters investment, suppresses growth and reduces revenues.

“The Scottish Conservatives are determined to be different. Our bold new blueprint sets out how we would make the economy thrive by championing those who build and grow businesses, cutting red tape and revitalising high streets.

Grangemouth would be named the first Scottish business zone under the Tory plans (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“The only way to generate increased and sustainable investment for public services is by growing the economy.

“This would allow us to better fund public services, making it possible to raise school standards, fix the roads and get a GP appointment when you need one.

“Scotland can get back on track if the SNP gives people and businesses freedom to do so, instead of always getting in the way.”

The party’s plan would also create so-called Scottish business zones, which would operate much the same way as the current green freeport proposals, allowing for special tax breaks for businesses operating in set geographical areas, with Grangemouth to be named the first.

The Tory proposals would allow for long-term empty shops to be the subject of rent auctions to bring businesses back to the high street, while business rates relief would be available in “left-behind communities”.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats, however, questioned Mr Findlay’s economic credibility, given his support for former prime minister Liz Truss.

Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “Russell Findlay enthusiastically endorsed Liz Truss and her loony economic plans which sent mortgages skyrocketing. That speaks volumes about his economic credibility.

“The Scottish Liberal Democrats believe Scotland deserves better than this.”

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said: “Economic growth is a priority for the First Minister. This Government has a strong record of supporting businesses through transformative policy decisions like the Scottish National Investment Bank, the Techscaler initiative and our £500 million investment in offshore wind.

“Since 2007, GDP per person in Scotland has been growing faster than the UK and productivity increasing at more than twice the rate of the UK as a whole.

“And just last week the First Minister was putting the case for the economic interests of Scotland to the President of the United States in the Oval Office.

“This paper claims that comparing Scotland’s economic performance with similar-sized nations such as Denmark, Norway and Ireland makes for ‘grim reading’ but omits the one thing these high-performing nations have in common – independence.”