Andy Burnham’s government must back sweeping changes to tackle youth unemployment or risk a “lost generation” of jobless youngsters, Alan Milburn said as he published his long-awaited report on the issue.

The former cabinet minister called on backbench Labour MPs to back his plan, even though welfare cuts could mean some youngsters having their benefits reduced.

The Government-commissioned report calls for billions of taxpayers’ money to be spent creating opportunities for those aged under 25 to get off benefits and into work, partly offsetting the cost by squeezing welfare payments.

Launching his report, Mr Milburn said: “Britain is at risk of losing a generation of young people, not because they lack talent, not because they lack ambition, not because they do not want to work.

“This is not a crisis of aspiration; it is a crisis of opportunity.”

He said “half measures will not do” because “the scale of the problem is just too big for that”.

“We have reached a profound moment of choice for the country, it calls for a new approach to back the next generation, to make young people a top priority. This is not what we have been doing.”

The report calls for the Government to spend around £5.8 billion a year by 2036-37, funding a new youth opportunity service and support, including tax breaks and bonuses for firms employing young people.

The cost would be offset by £3.6 billion of annual welfare savings and £2.4 billion of extra tax revenue from people in work.

Mr Milburn said the increasing number of 16- 24-year-olds not in education, employment or training (Neet) was a “moral crisis”.