Thousands of Asos customers have been sent a phone alert saying the retailer has been hacked.

Customers received a mobile app notification on Tuesday, titled “Asos hacked”, which directed them to a Telegram account.

The message read: “Dear ASOS DPO and IT, we have full compromised the Snowflake instance. Engage with us, or we will leak it,” followed by the Telegram link.

Shares in the company tumbled by more than 10% on Tuesday morning as a result.

The company has been contacted for comment.

It comes after raft of UK retailers were targeted by cyber attackers over the past two years, including Marks & Spencer and Harrods.