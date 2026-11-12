A watchdog has warned that ads for sunbeds must not claim they are “safe” or can help treat medical conditions in a crackdown on the sector.

The Committee of Advertising Practice (CAP) has issued an enforcement notice to “send a clear message to the industry that advertisers mustn’t downplay the risks associated with sunbed use or present it as a route to better health”.

The CAP said it was particularly concerned that the claims could encourage people to use sunbeds in the belief they offer health benefits or discourage them from seeking appropriate medical treatment.

Long-standing advice from the NHS and Cancer Research UK states that there is no safe or healthy way to get a tan using UV radiation.

The NHS also warns that the UV rays given out by sunbeds increase the risk of developing skin cancer.

CAP, the sister organisation to the Advertising Standards Authority, said it had seen a number of advertisers make misleading health claims about sunbeds, including that they could ease eczema symptoms, improve brain function, fight inflammation and boost blood circulation.

In January the ASA banned five ads which made claims that sunbeds could help treat or manage conditions such as psoriasis, osteoporosis and depression, as well as suggesting that sunbeds had wider health benefits.

The CAP said advertisers had until December 7 to get their ads in order, after which it would take “swift action” against rule breakers.

James Burnett, senior compliance executive at the CAP, said: “Sunbeds carry serious health risks, including an increased risk of skin cancer.

“Ads shouldn’t downplay those risks or present sunbed use as a way to improve health.

“This Enforcement Notice makes clear that advertisers mustn’t link sunbed use to health benefits or suggest that sunbeds are safe.

“Advertisers must review their claims and make any necessary changes now. We’ll be using our AI-based monitoring system to identify ads that continue to break the rules and will take action where needed.”

Gary Lipman, chairman of The Sunbed Association, which represents operators, said: “We fully support action against misleading advertising. But there is a world of difference between claiming something is risk free and explaining that a business operates responsibly.

“Professional salons invest in staff training, customer screening and compliance with recognised standards and legislation. It makes no sense to prevent them from communicating those commitments to customers.

“We welcome the constructive engagement and common-sense approach applied by CAP when we brought our concerns to their attention.”