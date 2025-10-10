Parents and grandparents are being warned they could be left significantly out of pocket if their car is stolen or damaged – as car seats, prams and other children’s items may not be fully covered by their insurance.

With pram travel systems often costing hundreds of pounds, and families with more than one young child needing multiple car seats, replacing such items could be costly.

Analysis of UK car insurance products by financial information business Defaqto found while the majority include cover for personal belongings as a standard benefit, 11% offer no cover at all.

Defaqto cautioned even when cover is provided, the limits often fall short of replacement costs.

It found one in six (16%) products provides less than £200 of cover and the majority cover between £200 and £499.

Fewer than 10% of products provide cover between £500 and £999.

Mike Powell, a car insurance expert at Defaqto, said: “Many parents live out of their cars, with prams, car seats, scooters and similar items permanently in the boot.

“If you have no personal belongings cover, or if your cover limit is low, you could end up paying to replace these items yourself if your car is stolen or damaged.”

The research looked at standard car and contents products across the market, including 323 standard car products and 252 standard contents products. Defaqto’s database was analysed on September 12.

Defaqto said there may also be complications when claiming.

People might be able to make a claim under their home contents insurance, if they have personal possessions cover, it said.

Just 11% of home insurance policies analysed by Defaqto include this as standard, with the majority including cover as a chargeable extra. Even then, families must be aware of the pitfalls of using two different insurance products, it said.

Mr Powell said: “If ‘dual cover’ is in place under both your car and home contents insurance, the policyholder may need to claim under both products to pay for the costs of replacing prams and car seats.

“In this example, insurance providers will typically only pay their share of the claim, and this could also mean that the policyholder may be subject to two separate excesses as well as potentially losing any ‘no claims discount’ under both their car and home insurance.”

Defaqto also found 87% of car insurance products analysed include cover for car seats if they are damaged in a car accident.

It said despite safety experts recommending replacing a car seat after any accident – even if there appears to be no damage – less than half (43%) of car insurance products analysed would pay for full replacement costs where there is no visible damage to the car seat.

Where people’s insurance overlaps – for example, if personal belongings are insured under both a motor and a home policy – insurers will work together to settle the claim.

This can sometimes add complexity, meaning it could take longer for a claim to be settled. Checking policies to make sure what they cover could help to streamline the process.

Fraser Lyall, policy adviser, general insurance at the Association of British Insurers (ABI), said: “Insurers understand how stressful theft or damage can be and are committed to helping you get back on track quickly.

“Comprehensive motor insurance will provide cover if your vehicle and its contents are damaged or stolen. And while home insurance is primarily designed to cover you for significant losses from events such as fire, theft, and flooding, many providers also give you the option to purchase extra protection in case your belongings are stolen or damaged away from home.

“Policies can vary. Some may have limits or exclusions, so it’s important to read your policy documents carefully and ensure that you have the right cover for your needs.”

Here are some suggestions from Defaqto for families to help protect child-related car items:

1. Check whether your car insurance includes personal belongings cover and what the limit is.

2. Check your home insurance for personal possessions cover and its limits for items kept in the car.

3. Consider having adequate cover from at least one policy.

4. Always keep your car locked and secured, or you may not be covered.

5. Look out for separate clauses on car seats after accidents.

6. Sift through the small print, as details can make the difference between being covered and having to replace hundreds of pounds worth of essentials.