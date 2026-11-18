Weapons manufacturer BAE Systems has announced it will cut nearly 1,000 jobs in its air division, trade union Unite said.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham warned “we won’t have a manufacturing industry left” without Government intervention, after the announcement.

BAE Systems makes weapons ranging across missiles and artillery systems, tanks, planes and warships.

Sharon Graham (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ms Graham said: “We won’t have a manufacturing industry left if the Government doesn’t start making critical decisions.

“For months Unite has been warning that delays in defence spending are driving companies in the sector to make negative decisions impacting British jobs.

“On the day after the Government backed a major boost in apprentices, we now have our biggest defence company announcing nearly a thousand redundancies. This shows a lack of joined-up thinking in Government.

“In order to stop the erosion of defence jobs and get the growth we need, the Government needs to announce contracts for British-built Typhoons and Collaborative Combat Aircraft immediately.

“Unite has also warned that these problems are not limited solely to BAE. For instance, the Government must now award the Skynet 6 contract to Airbus, protecting thousands of highly skilled jobs in Portsmouth and Stevenage.”

BAE Systems has been asked to comment.