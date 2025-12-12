HSBC UK has extended its “branch promise”, guaranteeing its 327 branches will stay open until at least 2027.

The bank said it will also boost investment into its branch network by around 30% next year, committing £55.8 million in 2026, up from the £42 million it spent in 2025.

The investment includes the refurbishing and modernising of branches across the UK.

The branch promise builds on pledges made over the past two years, during which the bank committed not to announce any new branch closures until the end of this year.

HSBC UK said usage across the network has remained “robust”, with an average of 825,000 customers visiting a branch each month and more than two million monthly transactions carried out through self-service machines.

Sally Williams, head of the branch network at HSBC UK, said: “We are investing heavily into our physical network so that we can continue to service our customers, including those with more complex needs who value in-person interaction for those moments that matter.”

Christopher Dean, managing director of wealth, premier and personal banking at HSBC UK, said: “This latest announcement shows our commitment to the millions of customers who choose to visit a branch each year.

“Extending our branch promise until at least 2027 reinforces our long-term commitment to local communities and the high street.”

In November, Nationwide Building Society made a pledge to keep each of its 696 Nationwide and Virgin Money branches combined open until at least 2030.

Across the industry, many bank branches been closed in recent years, raising concerns about access to cash.

Services such as banking hubs, where spaces are shared by multiple banks, and Post Office branches have been helping to plug the gaps.