Around three-quarters of a million young adults are sitting on unclaimed pots of cash, according to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) figures.

Some 758,000 18 to 23-year-olds have yet to claim their matured child trust fund, worth £2,242 on average each.

Child trust funds are long term, tax-free savings accounts which were set up for children born between September 1 2002 and January 2 2011 with an initial Government deposit of at least £250.

Young people can take control of their account at 16, but once the account holder turns 18 it matures, and they can decide whether they want to withdraw the money or re-invest it.

Angela MacDonald, HMRC’s second permanent secretary and deputy chief executive, said: “If you’re between 18 and 23, you could be sat on a savings payout and not even realise it. Just search ‘find my child trust fund’ on gov.uk to find your savings account today.”

The savings accounts are not held by Government but in banks, building societies or other savings providers.

If young people or their parents or guardians already know who their child trust fund provider is, they can contact them directly.

For those who do not know where theirs is, they can use the gov.uk locator tool to find it quickly and for free.

More than 563,000 young people went online to find their account in the 12 months to the end of August 2025, HMRC said.

Shelley Doorey-Williams, chief executive of the London Foundation for Banking and Finance said: “With an estimated average of £2,242 waiting in unclaimed accounts, this is real money at a crucial time, that can help young people right at the start of their financial lives.”