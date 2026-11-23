Housebuilder Crest Nicholson has warned over a wider annual loss and that it expects tough conditions in the housing market to “persist well into next year”.

The FTSE-listed company also said it was “thoroughly exploring” alternative sources of debt financing as it continues talks with lenders over existing funds.

Total house sales were at the lower end of the group’s expectations for the year, investors were told in a trading update for the year to the end of October.

It completed the sale of 1,353 homes over the year, having previously guided between 1,350 and 1,400.

The housebuilder, based in Weybridge, Surrey, specialises in new build homes across the UK.

The company has told investors it is seeking alternative ways of debt financing (Ian Nicholson/PA)

But it has grappled with weaker activity in the property market, which it said was being fuelled by the “uncertain geopolitical and macro environment” affecting buyer demand.

This has pushed down on the company’s sales rates and led to an extension of the time frames to complete developments.

Crest said the factors weighing on its profitability meant it was now expecting to report an adjusted loss before interest and tax between £30 million and £40 million.

This marks a step down from the £5 million to £10 million range it was previously anticipating, and the fourth time the company has reduced its earnings guidance since April.

“The group now expects the current challenging trading conditions to persist well into next year,” it warned investors.

A prolonged period of weak sales and pricing and the build-up of inflationary pressures has led it to set aside provisions to cover losses on the value of a number of sites in its land bank, it said.

Meanwhile, Crest said it remained in talks with lenders to “amend its covenants and ensure that it has an appropriate level of funding and liquidity going forwards”, adding: “The group is also thoroughly exploring alternative sources of debt financing.”

Crest previously agreed to a further extension of a temporary waiver on an element of its loan agreement until November 30.

The company has been taking steps to reduce its debts at a faster pace while also seeking temporary relaxation of the terms of its agreements with lenders.

Net debts at the end of the financial year were around £64 million – an improvement on its expectations of between £70 million and £90 million.