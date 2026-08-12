More than 150 youth organisations and young people in Scotland have written to Prime Minister Andy Burnham urging him to rethink the UK social media ban for under-16s.

Their letter warns that the plans could force young people into less regulated parts of the internet.

The letter, led by the Scottish Youth Parliament (SYP), has been signed by the Children and Young People’s Commissioner Scotland, Children in Scotland, Together (Scotland) and Forces Children Scotland, among others.

The proposals were announced by Sir Keir Starmer in June, with the then prime minister saying a ban could come into effect by spring 2027.

Andy Burnham has been urged to listen to young people’s concerns about the looming social media ban for under-16s (James Manning/PA)

Youth groups have said that if Mr Burnham moves ahead with a ban, he should work with young people to implement the change.

SYP campaigners said young people should be allowed “meaningful participation” to share their views with politicians.

The letter also asks the UK Government to commit to carrying out a children’s rights impact assessment on the proposed ban before it is introduced.

Ellie Craig, chair of the Scottish Youth Parliament, said: “Young people know the risks that exist online and want safer online spaces just as much as anyone else, but legislation affecting millions of young people cannot be developed without properly listening to those who will live with its consequences.

“We are asking the Prime Minister to work with young people, not simply make decisions on our behalf.

“Our message is straightforward – we want safer social media, but we also want policies that are based on evidence, that respect children’s rights and genuinely make young people safer rather than unintentionally pushing them towards greater risks.”

The letter points to concerns that a similar ban in Australia may have led to children accessing less regulated online platforms.

Ms Craig said: “If the Government is determined to proceed with these proposals, then young people must have a seat at the table and not be an afterthought.

“What is happening in Australia can be avoided by consulting with the people who will be most affected.”

A study by Australia’s University of Newcastle suggested more than 80% of under-16s in the country were still using social media three months after the legislation came into force in December 2025.