Aston Martin Lagonda has secured a fresh £50 million worth of financing after reporting another quarterly loss, but the carmaker set its sights on a boost from its new sportscar.

The British luxury carmaker said the automotive industry was grappling with numerous challenges including US tariff policy and war in the Middle East, while it has struggled with consecutive losses and weakening sales.

The company said it had agreed to the new £50 million facility with the investment vehicle led by billionaire Lawrence Stroll, who is a major shareholder and part owner of Aston Martin.

One for the family album. Three incarnations of the impossible hypercar. Valkyrie LM. Valkyrie AMR Pro. Valkyrie. #AstonMartin pic.twitter.com/FCIdY2siFq — Aston Martin (@astonmartin) April 16, 2026

Mr Stroll has been overseeing the business’s efforts to turn its performance around and shore up its balance sheet.

This included plans to cut up to nearly 600 jobs, representing 20% of its workforce, under the latest restructuring programme.

It comes as it reported an adjusted loss before tax and interest of £56.9 million for the first three months of 2026.

This was slightly less than the £64.5 million loss reported for the same period a year ago.

The total volume of sales decreased slightly to 939 vehicles in the first quarter, tumbling by more than a quarter in the UK but partly offset by an 11% increase in the Americas.

But it is expecting to benefit from selling around 500 Valhalla cars during the financial year – the carmaker’s first plug-in hybrid mid-engine supercar, which has a starting price of £850,000.

Demand for the personalisation of vehicles was also driving an increase to revenues, according to the group.

Aston Martin said it was expecting profitability to improve and head “towards breakeven” for the year.

But the company highlighted industry-wide challenges including additional US tariffs, changes to China’s ultra-luxury car taxes and an ongoing reliance on a stable global supply chain.

Under the terms of a deal agreed last year, up to 100,000 UK vehicles can be imported to the US at a 10% tariff during a year, with any sales above that threshold subject to a 27.5% tariff.

Furthermore, Aston Martin said the war in the Middle East had no significant impact on the business in the first quarter, but stressed that it “continues to monitor the evolving situation and its potential impact on global demand, customer confidence and supply chains”.

Adrian Hallmark, Aston Martin’s chief executive, said the latest figures “confirm that we are on track to deliver material financial improvement this year”.

“Whilst we remain mindful of the uncertain global macroeconomic and geopolitical context, including the current conflict in the Middle East, we are focused on executing our strategy and achieving our unchanged 2026 full year guidance,” he said.

“Further financial improvement is expected through the rest of the year as we benefit from our expanding core model range, continued Valhalla deliveries following terrific recent five-star driving reviews and ongoing operational discipline.”