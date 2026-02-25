The US owner of Deliveroo has said it is pulling the platform from two countries in Asia, months after completing its takeover of the British delivery firm.

DoorDash, which bought the London-based business last year, said it was ceasing Deliveroo’s operations in Qatar and Singapore.

This decision follows a review into the specific conditions within each country and a focus on investing in the places it thinks it can grow, according to the firm.

Some 85 jobs will be impacted from pulling out of the two countries, and the platforms will be live until March 4, it said.

Furthermore, one of Deliveroo’s engineering hubs in Bengaluru, India, will be closed, affecting around 100 employees.

DoorDash said that, as a result of the changes, Deliveroo can further invest in engineering roles in the UK.

The announcement comes as the business also announced it was pulling its other delivery platform Wolt from Japan and Uzbekistan as part of the overhaul.

Miki Kuusi, head of DoorDash International and the chief executive of Deliveroo, said: “We’ve made the difficult decision to wind down operations in Qatar, Singapore, Japan, and Uzbekistan.

“Our priority is supporting our teams and partners through an orderly transition as we focus on the geographies where we can offer the best products and build for long-term success.”

DoorDash acquired Deliveroo in October after agreeing to a takeover worth £2.9 billion.

At the time, it said it was kicking off a 12-month review of the merged group, with a potential reduction of around 1% to 3% of the combined workforce.

DoorDash operates in countries including the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand and delivers over 2.5 billion orders a year, but believes its acquisition of Deliveroo will help expand its footprint into new locations.