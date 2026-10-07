An oil and gas company has been fined £300,000 for breaching offshore rules in the North Sea.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNR) International breached vent consent on its Ninian fields in the Northern North Sea, around 100 miles north-east of the Shetland Islands.

On November 26 2024, the company self-reported that it had exceeded its vent consent of 272.2 tonnes for the period June 15 to December 31 2024 by 20.9 tonnes.

The business was previously fined £250,000 in 2023 for the same issue.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) says in October-November 2024, the company experienced a number of problems including equipment failure, and as a result had intended to apply for an increase on its vent consent for the remainder of the year.

However, the vent consent was already exceeded before the application was sent to NSTA, with CNR International informing the authority the same day it was found to be in excess of the agreed amount.

Jane de Lozey, NSTA director of regulation, said: “It is deeply disappointing that CNR breached its consent again within a year of previously breaching its vent consent for the same area.

“Investors and the public rightly expect this industry is held to high standards and operators must comply with their regulatory responsibilities.”

A CNR International spokesperson said: “On November 26 2024, CNR International identified an exceedance in venting volumes and reported it to the NSTA.

“The exceedance was a result of a third-party pipeline equipment failure and weather-related conditions.

“We take our regulatory responsibilities seriously and have strengthened our monitoring and oversight processes to identify and prevent exceeding consent of vented volumes.

“CNR International remains committed to safe, responsible operations and to supporting the North Sea industry’s efforts to reduce emissions.”