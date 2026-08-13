Revolut has revealed plans for a “new standard for airport hospitality” as it prepares to launch its first premium lounges across Europe from next year.

The fintech group is set to open its inaugural lounge in Copenhagen Airport (CPH) in 2027 as the first in a network of locations across key European hubs.

The move comes as Revolut experiments with its in-person offering, having recently opened its first store in Barcelona.

Hadi Nasrallah, who leads Revolut’s so-called New Bets offering, said: “Everyone agrees airport lounges tend to underwhelm, we want to bring our design ethos into the real world, and will be creating something gutsy and beautiful.

“We’ll strive to set a new standard for airport hospitality across Europe and bring more unique benefits to Revolut customers when they travel.”

Mr Nasrallah said the Nordics are a key growth market for Revolut, with two million customers currently in the region, expected to surpass three million by the end of the year.

The bank already offers access to more than 1,600 airport lounges globally.

But its branded Copenhagen location will be the first of its kind for the group and the largest common-use lounge in the Schengen area, reflecting its desire to create premium experiences for its customers, according to Revolut.

Revolut said: “The upcoming Revolut Lounge concept is a tangible, high-end extension of the company’s premium travel benefits.”

The opening will place Revolut alongside other financial service providers offering access to branded lounges, such as AmEx’s Centurion Lounge Network.

Earlier this year, Revolut also opened its debut Revolut Store in Barcelona, demonstrating the bank’s growing focus on in-person retail experiences.

Another perk Revolut offers for its premium customers is limited access to WeWork shared workspaces.

However, it was widely reported earlier this week that several popular WeWork locations, including in London and Edinburgh, were removed from the scheme.

Revolut’s new focus on in-person experiences follows its launch as a licensed bank in the UK earlier this year, after a three-year wait for approval from regulators.

Since its founding in 2015, the bank has grown to 75 million customers making more than one billion transactions per month.