A steep jump in the cost of air travel, cigarettes and live entertainment helped push up the UK’s overall inflation rate last month, despite price rises slowing for everyday groceries such as butter and tea.

Average air fares in December were up 11.0% year on year, a much larger increase than the rise of just 0.3% in November, according to Consumer Prices Index data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is likely to reflect higher demand for travel over the Christmas period, including the timing of school holidays – an example of how seasonal factors can have an impact on inflation figures.

The average price of cigarettes was up 6.9% year on year in December, compared with a smaller rise of 4.2% the previous month, while cigars were up 4.2% compared with 1.7% – in both cases due to an increase in tobacco duty that came into effect at the end of November.

Tickets for the cinema, theatre and concerts were up 3.7% year on year last month, compared with a smaller jump of 1.3% in November.

Other items that saw an acceleration of inflation in December were women’s clothes; fridges and freezers; mineral water; and foods including pizza, quiche, breakfast cereal, crisps and cheese.

The cost of pasta and couscous swung from annual negative inflation in November, when prices fell 4.2% year on year, to positive inflation in December, with prices up 0.2%.

An even larger swing was recorded for irons, which went from an annual drop in price of 7.7% in November to an increase of 3.5% in December.

The largest downward pressure on the UK inflation rate last month came from a handful of foodstuffs: margarine and other vegetables fats, where annual inflation eased sharply from 7.6% from 0.8%; butter, where the rate eased from 12.1% to 8.9%; and cocoa and powdered chocolate, down from 6.2% to 2.1%.

Prices fell faster in December than in November for heaters and air conditioners, coffee machines and tea makers, washing machines and children’s footwear.

There was also a slowing down in price rises for chocolate, tea and soft drinks.

Below are some examples of how the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rate has accelerated or eased.

Two figures are listed for each item: the average rise in price in the 12 months to November, followed by the average rise in price in the 12 months to December.

– Examples where annual inflation has accelerated, ranked by the size of change:

Irons: November down 7.7%, December up 3.5%

Passenger air travel: Nov up 0.3%, Dec up 11.0%

Pizza & quiche: Nov up 0.3%, Dec up 5.1%

Pasta & couscous: Nov down 4.2%, Dec up 0.2%

Breakfast cereals: Nov up 1.6%, Dec up 5.3%

Mineral or spring waters: Nov up 3.1%, Dec up 6.2%

Cigarettes: Nov up 4.2%, Dec up 6.9%

Cigars: Nov up 1.7%, Dec up 4.2%

Cinemas, theatres, concerts: Nov up 1.3%, Dec up 3.7%

Refrigerators/freezers/fridge-freezers: Nov up 3.3%, Dec up 5.5%

Women’s clothes: Nov up 0.6%, Dec up 2.3%

Crisps: Nov up 2.5%, Dec up 3.7%

Cheese/curd: Nov up 2.2%, Dec up 2.9%

Bread: Nov up 2.1%, Dec up 2.6%

– Examples where annual inflation has eased:

Margarine/other vegetable fats: Nov up 7.6%, Dec up 0.8%

Heaters, air conditioners: Nov down 0.4%, Dec down 5.7%

Butter: Nov up 12.1%, Dec up 8.9%

Dried fruit/nuts: Nov up 6.6%, Dec up 4.7%

Chocolate: Nov up 17.3%, Dec up 15.5%

Tea: Nov up 5.3%, Dec up 3.5%

Passenger travel by train: Nov up 6.6%, Dec up 4.8%

Children’s footwear: Nov down 0.7%, Dec down 2.1%

Potatoes: Nov up 0.5%, Dec down 0.5%

Soft drinks: Nov up 6.2%, Dec up 5.5%