Insurance and pensions firm Legal & General confirmed it has kicked off a previously-announced plan to axe around 1,000 jobs by the middle of next year under aims to cut costs and boost its performance.

The group, which is also Britain’s biggest asset manager, said the redundancy programme began in September, which together with “broader organisational changes, is expected to see it cut around 10% of its workforce.

It comes as part of an overhaul to “make L&G simpler, more efficient and more competitive”.

L&G’s boss Antonio Simoes said the group was “on track to meet or exceed all our targets” set out in 2024 when he unveiled the plans.

In its third quarter update, the firm added it now expects core operating earnings per share growth to be above the top-end of its 6% to 9% target range.

L&G saw net outflows slow to £3 billion in the quarter to the end of September, which is better than expected in the market.

This was helped by a strong retail performance, with annuity sales increasing 25% year-on-year to £1.5 billion in the first nine months, including £500 million of sales in the third quarter.

Overall assets under management dropped by £12 billion quarter-on-quarter to £1.23 billion as at 30 September 2026, though this marked a 4% rise on an annual basis.

Mr Simoes said: “Asset Management performance continued to improve, while retail delivered strong growth in all businesses.

“Back in 2024, I set out a strategy to grow L&G as a simpler, better-connected business.

“Three years on, we are on track to meet or exceed all our targets.

“We are also improving how we serve our customers, and changing how we work to give us a more efficient platform for the next phase of growth.”

But shares fell 2% in Monday morning trading.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said: “On the whole this is a strong update, but the clouds which are beginning to gather have resulted in a recent downgrade to the market consensus.”

He added the group’s net outflows of assets under management was a “concern”.

“Although the group maintains that the pace of outflows slowed in the latest quarter, the numbers reflect that global competition in this space remains intense,” he said.